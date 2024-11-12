Man, 30, found shot to death in Washington Park apartment

A man was found fatally shot Monday night in the Washington Park neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

Around 8:30 p.m., an acquaintance found the 30-year-old with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in a second floor apartment in the 6100 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Drive, according to police.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

No arrests have been made. Area One detectives are investigating.