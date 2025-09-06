Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 17, charged in Chicago armed carjacking

By Will Hager
Published  September 6, 2025 4:54pm CDT
Englewood
    • A 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking after a January carjacking in Washington Park, police said.
    • He was arrested Friday in the 7100 block of South Morgan Street.

CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking that took place earlier this year on the South Side, Chicago police said.

The teen was arrested Friday in the 7100 block of South Morgan Street, according to police. 

He was identified as one of the suspects who, on Jan. 19, used a gun to steal a vehicle and personal belongings from a 33-year-old man in the 5000 block of South Washington Park Court, police said.

The teen is facing one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. Police said the case remains under investigation.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

