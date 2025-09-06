Boy, 17, charged in Chicago armed carjacking

The Brief A 17-year-old boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking after a January carjacking in Washington Park, police said. He was arrested Friday in the 7100 block of South Morgan Street.



A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection with an armed carjacking that took place earlier this year on the South Side, Chicago police said.

What we know:

The teen was arrested Friday in the 7100 block of South Morgan Street, according to police.

He was identified as one of the suspects who, on Jan. 19, used a gun to steal a vehicle and personal belongings from a 33-year-old man in the 5000 block of South Washington Park Court, police said.

The teen is facing one felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm. Police said the case remains under investigation.