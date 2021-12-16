Washington Park man charged with first degree murder following October shooting

A Washington Park man was charged with first degree murder after police say he was identified as the offender in an October murder.

According to police, Everett Morgan, 59, was arrested in the 100 block of East 59th Street, Wednesday.

Police said Morgan is the person accused of an Oct. 17, murder, where a 41-year-old man was shot and killed in East Chatham, on the 8100 block of South Drexel.

Morgan was taken into custody and no additional information is available at this time.