Two men were shot Saturday afternoon in the Washington Park neighborhood, police said.

At about 2:15 p.m., the two men were in the 300 block of East 63rd Street when they were struck by gunfire.

A 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, and a 22-year-old man was shot in the hand.

Their conditions are unknown.

No suspects are in custody, and Area detectives are investigating the shooting.