Washington Park shooting leaves 17-year-old seriously wounded

A teenage boy was shot in the head and seriously wounded early Tuesday in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The 17-year-old was inside a vehicle around 5:37 a.m. in the 100 block of East 59th Street when a red SUV pulled up and one male got out and started shooting, according to police.

The victim was struck in the head and was dropped off at St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

The shooter fled southbound down the alley with the SUV in tow.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.