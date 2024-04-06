3 injured in shooting on Chicago's South Side: police

Chicago police are investigating a shooting at a business in Washington Park that left three people injured Friday night.

A man entered a business in the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard around 11:38 p.m. and opened fire in the direction of another man.

The intended target was struck three times in the chest and transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

A 53-year-old man was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Venter in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Police initially said a third person suffered a graze wound, but the victim instead suffered a cut from glass and was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area One Detectives are investigating.