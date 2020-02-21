Watch: First grader completes chemo, rings bell at Chicago hospital

A first grader in the northern suburbs is celebrating the end of chemotherapy.

Lucas Blanco has rang the bell at Lurie Children's Hospital. The Mundelein boy was battling leukemia.

To support him, Blanco’s entire school came out for an assembly Thursday at the Washington Early Learning Center in Mundelein. Everybody wore orange for him, and the school announced students had raised $12,000 for charity for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.