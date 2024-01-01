Watch: Intoxicated driver swerves across lanes, towing tireless trailer in wild Wyoming chase

A wild highway patrol chase involved a driver swerving between lanes on a Wyoming highway while towing a trailer that was without a tire.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) posted the video on its Facebook page, saying the incident happened on December 28.

Investigators believed the driver was under the influence of alcohol. They were alerted to his erratic driving after receiving multiple calls from the public.

The driver is a Wyoming resident and was arrested on charges including "reckless driving, eluding police, driving under the influence of alcohol, interference with a peace officer, and open container in a motor vehicle," according to WHP.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.