Lightfoot marks 1 year anniversary of COVID-19 in Chicago

On Friday, Mayor Lori Lightfoot addressed the city of Chicago on the one year anniversary of COVID-19 in Chicago.

"If last year taught us anything, it was that the unexpected can become reality very quickly. Almost overnight, schools and businesses, bars and restaurants, parks and houses of worship were closed," Lightfoot said.

Over the last year, 5,000 Chicago residents have died from the virus.

The Mayor's address can be found below: