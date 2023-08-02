Expand / Collapse search

WATCH: Video shows Alltown bus crash into house on NW Side leaving woman injured

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Portage Park
FOX 32 Chicago

Bus crashes into home on NW Side, surveillance video shows

An Alltown bus crashed into a parked car, a utility pole and a residence in Portage Park Wednesday morning. One neighborhood resident caught the moments before the crash on home surveillance. (Provided by John Dineen)

CHICAGO - A passenger was injured after an Alltown bus slammed into a parked car, utility pole and then a house in Portage Park Wednesday morning. 

Chicago police say a 63-year-old man was driving in the 6000 block of West Waveland Avenue around 8:20 a.m. when the crash occurred. 

The passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was transported to Community First Hospital with neck pains in stable condition.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

There has been one displacement. No citations have been issued at this time, police say.