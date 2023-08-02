WATCH: Video shows Alltown bus crash into house on NW Side leaving woman injured

A passenger was injured after an Alltown bus slammed into a parked car, utility pole and then a house in Portage Park Wednesday morning.

Chicago police say a 63-year-old man was driving in the 6000 block of West Waveland Avenue around 8:20 a.m. when the crash occurred.

The passenger, a 43-year-old woman, was transported to Community First Hospital with neck pains in stable condition.

There has been one displacement. No citations have been issued at this time, police say.