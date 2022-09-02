WATCH: Video shows men wanted for shooting retired CPD officer at South Side currency exchange

Police have released surveillance video of two people wanted for shooting a retired police officer working security at a South Side currency exchange Thursday morning.

The video shows the masked men exit a gray SUV and rob the currency exchange around 7:30 a.m. near 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue.

The retired officer, 60, intervened and was shot six times, police said. There was an exchange of gunfire, but it was unclear if the suspects were shot.

Police said the retired officer was listed in serious condition.

Two weeks ago, a retired Chicago police officer was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with carjackers outside his Lawndale home. A 17-year-old boy who fired a rifle in the exchange was also wounded, according to prosecutors.