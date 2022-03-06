Water shut off in Dixmoor after leak: 'Working around the clock to fix the problem'

Water has been shut off in Suburban Dixmoor after a leak Sunday, according to the village.

A water leak on Spaulding Street has resulted in low water pressure in most of Dixmoor, according to Village President Fitzgerald Roberts.

Roberts said the village initially had to shut off water to the town, but they are working on a solution to get at least low water pressure to residents while the break is being repaired.

"We are working to get this situation resolved as quickly as possible," Roberts said. "The Trustees and our Public Works Department are working around the clock to fix the problem and restore pressure to the Village, and it is my hope we can have everything fixed before the end of the day."

In October, the village went days with 'virtually no water pressure' after a pipe burst.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.