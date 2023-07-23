Wauconda police: Man drives recklessly through children's triathlon

A man was charged after driving recklessly through a children's triathlon course in Wauonda Saturday morning.

Wauconda Police and the village park district were hosting the annual Children's Triathlon when a driver bypassed police barricades driving through the crowded street around 8:30 a.m.

A man in a custom 2008 Ford Mustang GT accelerated through the barricades at Garland and Bronner Roads despite uniformed officers instructing him to stop.

He sped southbound on Garland Road slamming into traffic cones as children were actively participating in the race. The driver continued past another uniformed officer and eventually stopped by Winding Road.

The driver was identified as Jack Hazen, of Wauconda. He was arrested on scene.

Hazen faces a felony reckless driving charge.