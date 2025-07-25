Illinois woman was drunk with teen daughter in car when she crashed into building, police say
WAUCONDA, Ill. - A Wauconda woman is facing multiple charges after police say she crashed her SUV into the Moose Lodge while intoxicated, with her teenage daughter in the passenger seat.
What we know:
The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Thursday when 47-year-old Jamie Spratt told police her gas pedal got stuck while she was reversing in the parking lot.
According to Wauconda police, the white Lincoln Navigator she was driving first hit two unoccupied parked vehicles before backing into the north side of the Moose Lodge, located in the 200 block of S. Maple Ave.
A woman inside the building suffered minor injuries but declined medical treatment.
Spratt’s 13-year-old daughter, who was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash, was not hurt.
Spratt was found to have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.185, more than twice the legal limit, according to police. She was arrested and charged with several offenses, including DUI, child endangerment, and reckless driving.
Jamie Spratt | WPD
What they're saying:
"Driving under the influence is a serious and dangerous crime that puts lives at risk. We are extremely fortunate no one was seriously hurt in this incident," Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes said in a statement.
What's next:
Spratt is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 7 at the Lake County Courthouse in Waukegan.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Wauconda Police Department.