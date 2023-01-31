Waukegan apartment fire leaves 2 injured

Two people were injured in an apartment fire early Tuesday in Waukegan.

The fire broke out around 1:30 a.m. on the fourth floor of an apartment building at 520 N. Genesee St., according Waukegan police.

Residents were evacuated from the building as crews extinguished the fire which was confined to a single unit, officials said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Two people were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for minor injuries, police said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.