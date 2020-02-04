Waukegan couple stuck on cruise ship in Japan after 10 on board diagnosed with coronavirus

Thousands of passengers are stuck on a cruise ship off the coast of Japan.

The ship, named the Diamond Princess, is under strict quarantine after ten people tested positive for the coronavirus. Everyone on board, including a Waukegan couple, is being told to stay in their rooms.

“This was supposed to be our anniversary trip,” Rebecca Binkley said.

The Binkleys were packed and ready to leave the ship when they found out they were not able to leave.

“Two cabins down is where the suspected virus was,” Rebecca said.

That is where an 80-year-old man was staying who tested positive for the coronavirus.

All 2,666 guests and 1,045 crew members on board are being quarantined in Yokohama, Japan. An announcement was made for everyone to shelter in place and wait for the food cart to come by.

Before the virus diagnosis, Bill and Rebecca did get a chance to get off the ship and enjoy different countries, but now they are confined to a room that is less than 200 square feet.

A statement from Princess Cruises says: “Samples were completed,10 people have tested positive for Coronavirus…They will be taken ashore by Japanese Coast Guard watercraft and transported to local hospitals for care by shoreside Japanese medical professionals.”

The Binkleys say they were never checked for the virus when they first got on the ship.

The Binkleys would have been back home by now, but it looks like they will not return until the end of the quarantine, which is 14 days.