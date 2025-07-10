Illinois man arrested for allegedly selling cocaine to undercover detectives

article

The Brief A Waukegan man was arrested after selling more than 30 grams of cocaine to undercover investigators in the northern suburbs. He tried to flee during a follow-up drug bust but was quickly caught and now faces multiple felony charges, including distribution near a school. Lewis remains in Lake County Jail as prosecutors seek to keep him in custody until trial.



A Waukegan man was charged with selling cocaine to undercover investigators in the northern suburbs.

What we know:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) launched an investigation into 41-year-old Michael Lewis after receiving information he was selling cocaine in the area. SIG detectives bought over 30 grams of cocaine from Lewis.

On Wednesday, SIG detectives arranged another undercover buy in Waukegan. When they moved in to arrest Lewis, he tried to run but was quickly caught.

Lewis was charged with several felonies:

Unlawful distribution of cocaine within 500 feet of a school (Class X)

Two counts of unlawful distribution of cocaine (Class X)

Two counts of unlawful possession of cocaine (Class 1)

Unlawful possession of cocaine (Class 4)

What's next:

Lewis remains in the Lake County Jail ahead of a court hearing Thursday morning, and prosecutors plan to request that he stay in custody until trial.