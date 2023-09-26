Teen charged in fatal shooting after Waukegan traffic stop nets alleged murder weapon

A teen is facing murder charges in connection with a deadly shooting last August in north suburban Waukegan.

On Aug. 16, Waukegan police officers found a 60-year-old man who had been shot several times in a parking lot in the 1600 block of North Kayla Lane. The man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center where he died of his injuries days later, officials said. He was identified as Mark Glover, of Zion, by the Lake County coroner's office.

A week aft the shooting, police pulled over a car near Elmwood Avenue and Ballentine Street. They found marijuana, an open alcohol container and a loaded semi-auto gun. The two 17-year-olds who were in the car were taken into custody.

Crime lab testing later indicated the gun matched the casings recovered from the scene of the shooting on Kayla Lane. One of the 17-year-olds who was arrested was charged as an adult with three counts of first-degree murder.

No further information was provided.