Waukegan K9s pickup on scent in search for missing Navy sailor but find nothing

A glimmer of hope to find a missing Navy sailor in Waukegan was dashed on Tuesday.

Police have been searching for 21-year-old Seamus Gray since he disappeared on the morning of March 18th. Surveillance video shows his last whereabouts.

On Tuesday, three canines assisting with the search alerted police to an area within Waukegan Harbor. Unfortunately, they turned up nothing.

Gray was last seen outside a Waukegan bar. The sailor went missing after going out for St. Patrick's Day and never made it back to base.

A surveillance video released by police shows a possible altercation with Gray on the ground after he was seen with four others.

"Everybody is a little downhearted that they weren’t able to find him and put some kind of closure to this. We’re not going to stop our efforts in our investigation. Our investigation is definitely going to continue. If we develop any other leads, we definitely will be coming back out if that’s what our leads takes us to. At this time though we just felt like we’ve hit everything we can," said Waukegan Police Commander Scott Chastain.

Gray, of Florida, is stationed at the Naval Station Great Lakes.