Waukegan man, 19, charged with killing another man found slumped over in vehicle

A 19-year-old suburban man has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of another man back in June.

On June 13, shortly before 5 a.m., Waukegan police responded to the 1600 block of 11th Street for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man slumped over in a vehicle that had crashed into a building. The man had been shot, police said.

On Tuesday Oct. 12, officers arrested Anthony Wilson Jr. of Waukegan in connection to the fatal shooting. He was in court on Wednesday and is being held on a $2-million bond.

Anthony Wilson Jr. | Waukegan Police Department

Wilson Jr. was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and first-degree murder.

He is due in court again on Nov. 4.

