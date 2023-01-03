Waukegan man abused his infant son to the point of death: police

A Waukegan man was arrested and charged for allegedly killing his 6-month-old son.

On October 28, 2022, around 3:41 p.m., Mount Prospect police responded to an apartment in the 700 block of Dempster Street for an infant who was not breathing.

The baby, later identified as Zayden Chavez, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries that were consistent with being physically abused, police said.

Zayden remained under medical care until December 29 when he died from his injuries. The child's death was ruled a homicide.

An investigation revealed that 25-year-old Adrian Chavez physically abused his infant son, police said.

Adrian Chavez | Mount Prospect Police Department

Adrian was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond at the Cook County Jail. He's next due in court on January 27.