Illinois man busted with cocaine, 2 guns, and over 5 pounds of weed, sheriff says

The Brief Carlton Thomas, 47, of Waukegan, was arrested and charged with multiple felonies after an undercover investigation revealed he was trafficking drugs and illegally possessed two firearms. Detectives found cocaine, more than 2,500 grams of marijuana, and two guns after stopping Thomas and searching his home on Tuesday. Thomas is being held in the Lake County Jail, with a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.



A Waukegan man is facing multiple felony charges after authorities say he was trafficking drugs and illegally possessed two firearms.

What we know:

Carlton Thomas, 47, has been charged with the following offenses, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office:

Delivery of cannabis (Class 1 felony)

Delivery of a controlled substance (Class 1 felony)

Two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon (Class 2 felonies)

Unlawful possession of cannabis (Class 2 felony)

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance (Class 4 felony)

Pictured is Carlton Thomas, 47. (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

The charges stem from an investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG), which launched an undercover operation after receiving information that Thomas was selling narcotics.

Detectives said they learned Thomas was dealing cocaine in Lake County. On Tuesday, SIG investigators obtained a search warrant for his home.

Before executing the warrant, detectives saw Thomas leave his residence in a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

Authorities said Thomas was found with just under five grams of cocaine during the stop. A search of his home uncovered nearly 10 grams of cocaine, more than 2,500 grams (just over five and a half pounds) of marijuana, and two firearms, according to the sheriff’s office.

What they're saying:

"Drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession are a dangerous combination that fuels violence and endangers our communities. I’m proud of the work our Special Investigations Group continues to do in removing narcotics and weapons from our streets, and I thank our law enforcement and prosecutorial partners for their continued collaboration in keeping Lake County safe," said Lake County Sheriff John Idleburg.

What's next:

The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office filed a petition to detain Thomas while he awaits trial. He remains in custody at the Lake County Jail, with a detention hearing scheduled for Thursday afternoon.