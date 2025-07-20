Waukegan man arrested for selling cocaine near elementary school: authorities

The Brief Agustin Arias, Jr., 41, of Waukegan, was arrested and charged with drug trafficking after allegedly selling cocaine multiple times to undercover detectives. The drug sales took place within 500 feet of an elementary school, leading to three felony charges of delivery of a controlled substance near a school. Arias was arrested during a traffic stop on July 17 and remains in custody pending his next court date on August 6.



A Waukegan man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

An investigation was started into Agustin Arias, Jr., 41, of the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Waukegan. Detectives discovered he was selling cocaine in Lake County.

During the investigation, Arias sold drugs to undercover detectives several times, within 500 feet of an elementary school.

Arias was arrested on July 17, following a traffic stop.

Arias has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school.

Agustin Arias, Jr., 41, of Waukegan (Lake County Sheriff's Office)

What's next:

He has been detained by police while he awaits his trial. His next count date is scheduled for Aug. 6.