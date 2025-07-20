Waukegan man arrested for selling cocaine near elementary school: authorities
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A Waukegan man has been arrested and charged with drug trafficking, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
An investigation was started into Agustin Arias, Jr., 41, of the 900 block of Woodlawn Avenue in Waukegan. Detectives discovered he was selling cocaine in Lake County.
During the investigation, Arias sold drugs to undercover detectives several times, within 500 feet of an elementary school.
Arias was arrested on July 17, following a traffic stop.
Arias has been charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance within 500 feet of a school.
Agustin Arias, Jr., 41, of Waukegan (Lake County Sheriff's Office)
What's next:
He has been detained by police while he awaits his trial. His next count date is scheduled for Aug. 6.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.