Waukegan man busted with nearly 200 files of child porn: officials

A Waukegan man has been charged after detectives unearthed hundreds of photos and videos depicting child pornography.

Brandon C. Roberson, 21, was charged with three counts of possessing child pornography with additional charges likely, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The backstory:

Lake County detectives received a tip from an online cloud storage website that Roberson was uploading child porn to their platform. Detectives traced the uploaded files to a residence in the 1100 block of Gladys Court in Waukegan.

Detectives took possession of Roberson's laptop and conducted a forensic analysis which found nearly 200 photos and videos containing child porn, including some which showed toddlers being sexually assaulted.

An arrest warrant was issued for Roberson along with a search warrant for his residence. Roberson was taken into custody Thursday and several electronic devices were seized.

What they're saying:

"Protecting our children from those who seek to harm them is among our highest priorities. Our detectives work tirelessly to identify and apprehend child predators, and this arrest is a testament to their dedication," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said.

What's next:

Roberson is being held in the Lake County Jail pending a Friday afternoon detention hearing.