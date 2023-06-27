Waukegan man charged after allegedly firing shots at law enforcement during execution of search warrant

article

A Waukegan man has been charged after allegedly firing shots at law enforcement officials while they were executing a search warrant Tuesday.

Alvaro Grijalva, 29, was the subject of a long-term investigation by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Chicago Field Division.

During their investigation, undercover detectives acquired numerous illegally possessed firearms allegedly sold by Grijalva.

According to authorities, Grijalva is a convicted felon and documented street gang member, which means he is not legally allowed to possess a firearm.

On June 15, detectives with SIG obtained an arrest warrant for Grijalva for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. A Lake County Judge set a bond amount on the warrant at $2,000,000.00.

Additionally, detectives received a search warrant for Grijalva's residence, which was conducted early Tuesday.

When members of SIG and ATF approached Grijalva’s residence and announced they were the police and had a search warrant, Grijalva allegedly shot at them two times out of a back door, nearly striking two ATF agents.

No law enforcement officers were struck or wounded by gunfire.

Members of the ATF Special Response Team (SRT) made entry into Grijalva’s home and took him into custody, police said. The firearm Grijalva allegedly used to shoot at police was believed to be located at the scene.

Grijalva was charged with five counts of attempted murder, five counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and enhanced unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

"Today’s arrest illustrates the danger ATF Agents and our law enforcement partners face every day when investigating violent offenders," said ATF Special Agent in Charge Christopher Amon of the Chicago Field Division. "I commend the Lake County Sheriff and his team at SIG for their partnership while investigating this case with ATF in order to hold violent offenders accountable."

Grijalva will be held in the Lake County Jail until his initial court hearing Wednesday.