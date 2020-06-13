Waukegan man charged in connection with fatal shooting in unincorporated Gurnee

article

A 22-year-old Waukegan man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting in May in unincorporated Gurnee.

Donterrance Nixon faces two counts of first degree murder for his alleged involvement in the May 29 fatal shooting of Elliot Jones.

The 21-year-old Jones was found shot about 9:50 p.m. in the 36900 block of North Grandwood Drive, the Lake County sheriff’s office said. He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation found that Jones allegedly was sitting in Nixon’s car when Nixon robbed him of the cash he was going to use to buy marijuana, authorities said. The driver of the vehicle began to drive away as Jones was trying to open the car door, in an effort to get his money back and someone inside the vehicle fired shots at him.

Nixon, who allegedly planned and committed the robbery, was arrested about 6 p.m. June 8, during a traffic stop at the intersection of Northfield Avenue and North McAree Road in Waukegan, authorities said. At the time, he had an active arrest warrant for violating the sexual offender registry.

He appeared in court Thursday and was ordered to be held on $3,000,000 bail, authorities said.

Nixon is due back in court July 1.