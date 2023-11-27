Waukegan man killed in 2-vehicle crash in Zion identified

A 51-year-old man was killed when his vehicle slammed into the back of a semi-truck in Zion on Saturday.

Around 5:27 a.m., Zion police and emergency responders were called to the area of Green Bay Road and 9th St. for a vehicle crash with injuries.

When personnel arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle had crashed into the back of a semi-truck. The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

The deceased driver was identified as Marcus Bolar of Waukegan, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office. An autopsy revealed he died from blunt force injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.