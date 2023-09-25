Waukegan man killed in motorcycle crash Sunday

A 20-year-old man was killed Sunday night while riding a motorcycle in north suburban Waukegan.

Genry Matute-Amador, of Waukegan, was driving a motorcycle in the area of Green Bay Road and 10th Street when he collided with another vehicle, according to a statement from the Lake County medical examiner's officer.

Matute-Amador was taken to Vista Medical Center East in critical condition, but was pronounced dead in the emergency room around 6:50 p.m., the statement said.

An autopsy conducted on Monday found Matute-Amador died from blunt force injuries as a result of the crash, the medical examiner's office said.

The crash is still under investigation by Waukegan police.