A man was shot to death in Wadsworth early Saturday.

The Lake County Sheriff said the Waukegan man, 19, was at a party on North Kilbourne Road when an argument broke out around 1:45 a.m.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

The man was shot several times.

The Sheriff's Office said dozens of people who were at the party left before deputies arrived.

No one is in custody.