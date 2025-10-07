Waukegan mayor confronts ICE agents after woman detained outside of City Hall

Communities are reacting to tensions with ICE, including Waukegan Mayor Sam Cunningham, who confronted agents who detained a woman right outside of City Hall.

What we know:

Cunningham was seen trying to de-escalate a situation where agents had arrested a 22-year-old female driver for allegedly failing to follow orders.

She is reportedly an American-born citizen and called out the mayor's name. She was later released, but that arrest and others right outside Waukegan City Hall have Lake County officials deeply troubled.

In a post on his public Facebook page, Cunningham said, "Moments ago, I was at a scene right outside of Waukegan City Hall to help calm the situation and ensure the safety of everyone there. My priority was to diffuse tensions and protect our residents, our officers, and our community."

They called on the public to support local businesses and their neighbors, while elected officials called for an investigation into ICE activities.

"We are demanding clear answers from the federal agencies about the purpose, scope, and legal basis for any operations in Illinois," said another local official. "Residents deserve to know what is happening in their neighborhoods."

They report that ICE arrested people at the community college in Lake County and at Home Depot locations in Vernon Hills and in Waukegan. They reject the plan to send in the National Guard.