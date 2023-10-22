Waukegan men arrested after violent confrontation at large suburban party

Two Waukegan men are in custody after one allegedly threw a bottle at a sheriff's deputy and another tried to punch an officer as authorities broke up a large party early Sunday in suburban Unincorporated Round Lake.

Just after midnight, deputies responded to a report of a large, unruly party at a home in the 24500 block of West Stub Avenue, according to Deputy Chief Chris Covelli with the Lake County sheriff's office. When authorities arrived, they discovered around 100 people at the residence.

After the hosts asked people to leave their home, guests of the party flooded streets and yards, allegedly drinking alcohol in neighbor's driveways and blocking traffic with their cars, officials said.

While most of the crowd began to leave, more deputies and officers were called to help disperse some people who lingered behind and continued to cause problems.

[L-R] Ramon Basurto and Jarvion Allen. (Lake County sheriff's office)

Ramon Basurto, 21, allegedly threw a beer bottle, striking a sheriff's deputy in the shoulder, Covelli said. Another man, Jarvion Allen, 21, attempted to punch a Round Lake police sergeant before running away. As he was being transported to jail, Allen threatened to come to one of the deputy's homes and murder him and his family, Covelli said.

Basurto has been charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer while Allen faces charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer and threatening a public official, Covelli said.

Both men remain held in the Lake County Jail and are awaiting their first appearance in court.