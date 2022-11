A woman was found shot dead in a Waukegan street on Sunday.

Waukegan Police said that the victim, who was in her 30's, was found on May Street around 1 a.m. after police got a call about a shooting.

Her name has not been released.

Police found multiple shell casings at the scene.

No one is in custody.

Waukegan police asked anyone with information to call their tip line at 847-360-9001 or Lake County Crime Stoppers at 847-662-2222.