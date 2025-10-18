Waukegan priest accused of grooming, sexual misconduct toward seminarians

The Brief Father Xamie Reyes of Little Flower Parish in Waukegan has been accused of grooming and sexual misconduct involving seminarians, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago. Reyes has been directed to live away from the parish while the allegations — which do not involve minors — are investigated. Reverend Ismael Garcia has been appointed parish administrator, with assistance from Bishop Timothy O’Malley, as Cardinal Blase Cupich pledged a thorough review to ensure safety and accountability.



A Waukegan priest has been accused of grooming and sexual misconduct involving seminaries, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.

What we know:

Father Xamie Reyes, of Little Flower Parish in Waukegan, has been accused of grooming and sexual misconduct toward seminaries. Reyes has been instructed to live away from the parish pending an investigation. The allegations do not include minors.

Reverend Ismael Garcia, the parish's current associate pastor, has been appointed administrator of Little Flower Parish. He will be assisted by Bishop Timothy O’Malley.

What they're saying:

"I know that this is unsettling news, but I take seriously the responsibility to ensure those serving you are fit for ministry and that all are kept safe," Cardinal Blase Cupich said in a statement. "I do appreciate your patience as we work to evaluate thoroughly these allegations. Only by doing so can we remain true to our promise to keep everyone safe."