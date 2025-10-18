Waukegan priest accused of grooming, sexual misconduct toward seminarians
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A Waukegan priest has been accused of grooming and sexual misconduct involving seminaries, according to the Archdiocese of Chicago.
What we know:
Father Xamie Reyes, of Little Flower Parish in Waukegan, has been accused of grooming and sexual misconduct toward seminaries. Reyes has been instructed to live away from the parish pending an investigation. The allegations do not include minors.
Reverend Ismael Garcia, the parish's current associate pastor, has been appointed administrator of Little Flower Parish. He will be assisted by Bishop Timothy O’Malley.
What they're saying:
"I know that this is unsettling news, but I take seriously the responsibility to ensure those serving you are fit for ministry and that all are kept safe," Cardinal Blase Cupich said in a statement. "I do appreciate your patience as we work to evaluate thoroughly these allegations. Only by doing so can we remain true to our promise to keep everyone safe."
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Archdiocese of Chicago.