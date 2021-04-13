Waukegan school board set to decide on controversial plan to rename school after Obamas

The Waukegan school board is set to decide Tuesday night whether to rename a school after former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The school in question is currently named after former President Thomas Jefferson.

Members of the Latino community in Waukegan say the Obama administration removed and deported of people in hostile raids across the country and that the school board should be conscious about what type of message they want to send to immigrant families in the community.

"I think [Obama] was a great president and he did things to move us forward," said Waukegan School Board President Brandon Ewing on Tuesday. "But just like we're having the discussion about Thomas Jefferson, all men are flawed and nobody's legacies are perfect. I think we have a responsibility to listen to all constituents and weigh that in whatever decision we make."

The school board will also consider naming the school after other leaders, including the late Rep. John Lewis and labor leader Dolores Huerta.

The board could also vote not to move forward with any name change at this time.

