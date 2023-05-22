Waukegan shooting: Juvenile arrested after allegedly firing shots at police officers

A juvenile was arrested for allegedly firing shots at Waukegan police Friday night.

At about 8:28 p.m. Friday, Waukegan police conducted a proactive sweep detail for violent offenders when they attempted to pull over a vehicle that was occupied by suspected gang members.

The vehicle, a gray 2016 Kia Soul, fled from police.

A short time later, two detectives spotted the vehicle and followed it into an alley located in the 1000 block of Wadsworth in North Chicago.

When officers pulled into the alley, the suspects were out of the vehicle. The suspects then fired five shots in the direction of the officers and fled on foot.

Gunfire also struck a nearby vehicle and a garage, police said.

Officer located five spent shell casings in the alley and a firearm. Police said the firearm matched the caliber of the casings recovered.

A juvenile Waukegan resident, who was wanted on a previous weapons case, was arrested.

The other suspects, who are suspected gang members, fled from police.

While investigating, it was determined that the suspects knew the detectives were police officers before shooting at them.

The juvenile was charged with multiple felonies, including aggravated discharge of a firearm at a police officer, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful use of a weapon without a conceal carry permit.

The juvenile also was identified as one of the individuals who shot at police.

The investigation is ongoing.

