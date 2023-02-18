Waukegan shooting: North suburban man found wounded in parking lot

article

Waukegan Police Department is investigating shooting that happened in a parking lot Friday evening.

A man in is 20s who is from North Chicago was found with gunshot wounds around 5:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of Golf Road.

The Waukegan Fire Department transported the victim to an area hospital where he is in stable condition.

Police say the victim was most likely specifically targeted.

No arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information specific to this incident is asked to call the Waukegan Police Department tip-line at 847-360-9001.

No additional information is available at this time.