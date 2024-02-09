16-year-old Waukegan boy, 2 others arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle from apartment complex

A Waukegan teen and two men were arrested Friday morning after allegedly stealing a vehicle from an apartment complex.

At about 2:30 a.m., a Lake County Sheriff's Sergeant was on patrol in the area of Route 41 and Casimir Pulaski Drive in North Chicago when he clocked a northbound Hyundai Sonata traveling at 93 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The sergeant caught up to the speeding car and initiated a traffic stop.

When the sergeant approached the vehicle, he noticed that the passenger side window was shattered and the steering column was damaged.

While investigating, the sergeant learned that the vehicle had been stolen moments earlier from an apartment complex in the 500 block of Lakehurst Road in Waukegan.

The driver of the vehicle, a 16-year-old boy from Waukegan, was arrested and transported to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, along with the two passengers, a 20-year-old man from Chicago and an 18-year-old man of Waukegan.

Criminal charges are pending.