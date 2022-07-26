Waukegan Township giving out gas gift cards to help seniors amid high prices

Waukegan Township is looking to help senior residents deal with record high gas prices with a gift card lottery.

Applications are being taken right now.

The gas gift card lottery is open to all vehicle owners ages 55 and over. You must currently live in the Waukegan Township.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Officials will pick 200 winners during a drawing on August 8. Each person will receive a $40 Thorntons gift card.

The program is being funded through the Senior Transportation budget.