Expand / Collapse search

Waukegan Township holding free gas card lottery for seniors

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Waukegan
FOX 32 Chicago

Waukegan Township holding gas card lottery for seniors

Although gas prices are down 70 cents from last month, many people are still feeling the pain at the pump.

WAUKGEGAN, Ill. - Seniors in Waukegan Township could get relief from high gas prices if they enter a lottery and win a free gas card.

The lottery is open to residents of Waukegan Township who are 55 and older. 

There are 200 gas cards available — worth $40 each. 

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE FOR MORE CONTENT

"The most fair way that we thought it could be was to have everyone enter for two weeks, and then we'll just simply do a drawing similar to that billion dollars that we all wanna win," said Marc Jones, Waukegan Township Supervisor.

The deadline to enter is Aug. 5, and the drawing will occur Aug. 8.