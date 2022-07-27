Waukegan Township holding free gas card lottery for seniors

Seniors in Waukegan Township could get relief from high gas prices if they enter a lottery and win a free gas card.

The lottery is open to residents of Waukegan Township who are 55 and older.

There are 200 gas cards available — worth $40 each.

"The most fair way that we thought it could be was to have everyone enter for two weeks, and then we'll just simply do a drawing similar to that billion dollars that we all wanna win," said Marc Jones, Waukegan Township Supervisor.

The deadline to enter is Aug. 5, and the drawing will occur Aug. 8.