Waukegan High School volleyball coach fatally shot in traffic

A school counselor and volleyball coach at Waukegan High School was shot and killed while driving Saturday night in north suburban Waukegan.

Niolis Collazo, 23, was driving near 10th Street and Louis Avenue around 10:36 p.m. when shots were fired, striking her and another vehicle that was heading in the other direction, according to Waukegan police and school officials.

Collazo was transported to Vista East Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

The Lake County Coroner's Office will conduct an autopsy Monday.

The male who was driving in the other vehicle was not struck by the gunfire. Police said the vehicles were unrelated to each other.

Collazo was an assistant boys volleyball coach at Waukegan HS and a counselor with Youth Guidance’s Working On Womanhood program at Smith Middle School, according to Chief of Staff at Waukegan Public Schools Nicholas Alatzakis.

Members of the school district's Mental Health Response Team will be available for students and staff at Waukegan High School and Smith Middle School Thursday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Ms. Collazo’s friends, family, and colleagues during this time," Alatzakis said in an email to parents.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Waukegan police at (847) 360-9001.