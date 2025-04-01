Waukegan woman identified in fatal Gurnee crash
GURNEE, Ill. - A woman who died after a two-vehicle crash in Gurnee has been identified as a 74-year-old Waukegan resident, officials confirmed.
What we know:
The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on March 28 near Grand Avenue and 1st Street.
According to Gurnee police, a BMW 340i was traveling westbound on Route 132 when Jane Kennedy, driving a Subaru Forester eastbound on Grand Avenue, attempted to turn left onto 1st Street. The Subaru turned directly into the path of the BMW, resulting in a collision.
Kennedy was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was treated in the intensive care unit and later pronounced dead on the evening of March 29.
The Lake County Coroner’s Office determined Kennedy died from complications of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.
What's next:
The Gurnee Police Department is continuing its investigation into the crash.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Gurnee Police Department and Lake County Coroner’s Office.