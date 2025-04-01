Waukegan woman identified in fatal Gurnee crash

The Brief Jane Kennedy, 74, of Waukegan, was identified as the driver killed in a March 28 crash. Police say her vehicle turned in front of an oncoming BMW, leading to the collision. The crash remains under investigation by Gurnee police.



A woman who died after a two-vehicle crash in Gurnee has been identified as a 74-year-old Waukegan resident, officials confirmed.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:20 p.m. on March 28 near Grand Avenue and 1st Street.

According to Gurnee police, a BMW 340i was traveling westbound on Route 132 when Jane Kennedy, driving a Subaru Forester eastbound on Grand Avenue, attempted to turn left onto 1st Street. The Subaru turned directly into the path of the BMW, resulting in a collision.

Kennedy was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where she was treated in the intensive care unit and later pronounced dead on the evening of March 29.

The Lake County Coroner’s Office determined Kennedy died from complications of blunt force injuries sustained in the crash.

What's next:

The Gurnee Police Department is continuing its investigation into the crash.