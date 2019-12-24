Waukegan woman woken up by home intruder, police say

A senior citizen in Waukegan was woken up by a home invader Sunday in the north suburb.

The woman told investigators that she was asleep Sunday afternoon when a man entered her home and woke her up, Waukegan police said in a statement.

He demanded her property and money, and fled on foot with the items, police said. She was not hurt in the encounter.

Officers responded to her home in the 1300 block of Leith Avenue a few hours after the home invasion, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Waukegan police’s tip line at 847-360-9001.