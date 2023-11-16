Suburban woman's body returning home after overseas death, family says

The body of a suburban woman who died overseas is expected to arrive home by Friday morning, according to the family of Justice Gatlin.

The 26-year-old from Waukegan was traveling to Bali with friends when she died unexpectedly. The process of bringing her body back to the United States incurred significant costs, resulting in her remaining in Taiwan for several days.

The sudden death of Justice Gatlin, a daughter, sister, friend, and mother to two little girls, has left a Chicago-area family in mourning. Justice's father, Donald Eugene Thompson Jr., shared that she was on a girl's trip with her friends. Unfortunately, she never reached Bali, as her family believes she suffered a seizure, leading to the loss of all vital signs en route.

"I want to see my daughter. I want to see my baby. I need this for myself to see my child. I’m trying to just bring her home so I can give her the proper burial that she deserves," said Justice's mother. "My daughter was sunshine. She was the sweetest person in the world. She is very intelligent."

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $42,000.