Expand / Collapse search

'We are not puppets': Miami Dolphins coach, players say they'll stay inside during national anthem

Published 
Nfl
Associated Press
article

Albert Wilson #15 of the Miami Dolphins kneels during the playing of the national anthem prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Hard Rock Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

MIAMI - Black and white Miami Dolphins players and coach Brian Flores released a video on social media Thursday saying they’ll protest racial injustice by remaining in their locker room during the national anthem.

The two-minute, 15-second video featured nearly 20 players trading stern rhymes about the nation’s social protest movement.

“If you speak up for change, then I shut up and play,” safety Bobby McCain said.

The NFL plans to play the national anthem and “Lift Every Voice and Sing” — the Black national anthem — before every game this weekend, including the Dolphins’ opener Sunday at New England. The Dolphins have been asked several times this week by reporters whether they’ll stand or kneel for the songs.

Related: Houston Texans to remain in locker room during national anthem

"If we could just right our wrongs, we wouldn’t need two songs,” center Ted Karras said in the video.

Colin Kaepernick discusses national anthem protest in 2016 interview

In an August 2016 interview, Colin Kaepernick explains his refusal to stand during the national anthem while serving as the San Francisco 49ers quarterback.

“We’ll just skip the long production and stay inside,” tight end Mike Gesicki said.

Flores, wearing a T-shirt that read VOTE, closed the video in unity with his players.

“Before the media starts wondering and guessing, they just answered all your questions,” Flores said. “We’ll just stay inside.”