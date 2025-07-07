Suspect tried to enter Chicago area courthouse with weapon, police say

A suspect tried to enter the McHenry County Courthouse in the northwest suburbs with a weapon on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Just before 4 p.m., the person tried to enter the west entrance of the courthouse with the suspected weapon, according to the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office.

When the person was stopped by security officers, they fled and officers pursued them.

The suspect was arrested south of the courthouse near N. Seminary Avenue and Russel Court. Police found the weapon.

There was no threat to the public, police said.