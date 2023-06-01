Wear Orange: Movement inspired by Chicagoan Hadiya Pendleton raises awareness for violence prevention efforts
CHICAGO - Friday is ‘Wear Orange' day, which is a movement inspired by Chicagoan Hadiya Pendleton who was shot and killed in 2013.
The murder happened just days after then-President Barack Obama's inauguration parade.
The ‘Wear Orange’ movement has grown nationwide and honors victims of gun violence.
It is also meant to raise awareness of violence prevention efforts.