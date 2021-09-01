First day of fall: Weather in Chicago cooling down so much, you might need a sweater on Thursday

Wednesday is the first day of meteorological fall, and the weather is not playing around in the Chicago area.

On Thursday morning, low temperatures in Chicago and the suburbs will be falling into or close to the 50's.

High temperatures on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday will remain in the 70s. That's the first time we've had a stretch of weather that cool since early July.

The National Weather Service had some interesting facts about how much the weather will change in Chicago over the next three months:

On September 1, the average high is 80° and the average low is 62°

By November 30, the average high will be 42° and the average low will be 29°

Sunset on September 1 will be at 7:25 p.m.

Sunset on November 30 will be at 4:20 p.m.

