Weather is going to get much cooler in Chicago area this week

Cooler weather is coming to Chicago this week.

It was very warm across the Chicago area on Sunday, and Monday's high is still expected to be around 79 degrees.

But early Monday Chicago and the suburbs could see scattered rain showers.

A strong cold front will bring more showers and storms through the Chicago area on Monday night. After that, much cooler air will bring a fall-like chill with gusty north winds.

Monday: High 79, Low 67

Tuesday: High 69, Low 59

Wednesday: High 63, Low 55

Thursday: High 64, Low 53

Friday: High 76, Low 54

