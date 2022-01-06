Wedding planner looking for Chicago brides who need a helping hand

A wedding planner is making dreams come true for brides who can't afford every piece of their wedding.

Now, she's looking for Chicago brides who need a helping hand.

Nashville wedding planner Sarah Barker has assisted 100 brides nationwide, but no one yet in the Chicago area.

Vendors pay a small monthly fee to be a part of the program.

Then, when a bride needs their services, those vendors are paid in full, and the bride gets the service for free.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

"As a bride comes to the website to submit their dream, they see those partners in that local area. And so if a Chicago bride is looking for a dream, maybe a little something special for her big wedding day, she can see those photographers, those wedding planners, and all those people that are on the Chicago market, to be able to provide those dreams for her," said Barker.

Advertisement

You can submit your dream on giveawedding.com, and see a list of participating vendors.