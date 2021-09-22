Expand / Collapse search

Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is almost half a billion dollars

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Wednesday night's Powerball lottery jackpot is $490,000,000.

If someone wins on Wednesday, it will be the 10th largest Powerball jackpot ever.

In 2021, there have been five Powerball jackpot winners:

  • $731.1 million, Maryland, Jan. 20
  • $23.2 million, New Jersey, Jan. 23
  • $33.2 million, New Jersey, Jan. 30
  • $235.4 million, Florida, March 27
  • $285.6 million, Florida, June 5

The Illinois Lottery said that there have been three $1 million dollar winners in the state in the past three months. One ticket was sold at a BP gas station in Naperville on July 24, the Shawnee Quick Mart in Shawneetown on Aug. 28, and a Casey's General Store in Cambria on Sept. 15.

